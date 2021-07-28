Q2 2021 Silicon Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. My name is Jason, and I'll be your conference operator today. Welcome to Silicon Labs' Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Austin Dean, Silicon Labs Investor Relations Manager. Austin, please go ahead.



Austin Dean - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - IR Manager



Thank you, Jason. We are now recording this meeting, and a replay will be available for 4 weeks on the Investor Relations section of website at silab.com/investors.



Joining me today are Silicon Labs' Chief Executive Officer, Tyson Tuttle; Matt Johnson, President; and John Hollister, Chief Financial Officer. They will discuss our second quarter's financial performance and review recent business activities. This information, along with accompanying financial tables and the earnings press release, is available on our website.



We will take questions after our prepared comments, and our comments today will include forward-looking statements, subject to risks and