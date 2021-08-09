Aug 09, 2021 / 07:20PM GMT

John Vinh - KeyBanc Capital Markets - Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum. I'm John Vinh, Senior Semis Analyst here at KeyBanc Capital Markets. We are pleased to have Matt Johnson, President and soon to be CEO; and John Hollister, CFO of Silicon Labs join us. Welcome, guys.



The format of the session today is going to be a Q&A fireside chat. If you have any questions, please feel free to submit them online at the bottom of your web portal. And with that, let's go ahead and get started.



Questions and Answers:

- KeyBanc Capital Markets - AnalystMaybe just first question to get us started, can you guys talk about just the overall demand environment? Obviously, we are in this unprecedented time where demand sounds like it is pretty robust and we are also operating under pretty heavy supply constraints. Maybe just talk about where you are seeing kind of the greatest amount of demand for your products. And then from a supply issue, certainly, you are still constrained -- where