Sep 13, 2021 / 08:20PM GMT

Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Specialty Semiconductor Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to day 1 of Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference. My name is Atif Malik. I cover U.S. semiconductors and equipment stocks here at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome Tyson Tuttle, CEO; and John Hollister, CFO of Silicon Labs today.



The format of our discussion is fireside chat. Tyson is going to make a few prepared comments at the start. I'll start with my questions after that, and then we'll take your questions. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I welcome Tyson and John.



Tyson Tuttle - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - CEO & Director



All right. Atif, thank you for the introduction. Thank you, everyone, out there for tuning in to our fireside chat. It's exciting times for Silicon Labs. Last quarter, we announced to -- just prior to the quarter, we announced the divestiture -- the completion of the divestiture of our Infrastructure and Automotive business, to Skyworks