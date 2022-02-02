Q4 2021 Silicon Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. My name is Jason, and I'll be your conference operator today. Welcome to Silicon Labs Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Austin Dean, Silicon Labs' Investor Relations Manager. Austin, please go ahead.



Austin Dean - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - IR Manager



Thank you, Jason. We are recording this meeting, and a replay will be available for 4 weeks on the Investor Relations section of our website at silabs.com/investors.



Joining me today are Silicon Labs' President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Johnson; Chief Financial Officer, John Hollister; and Senior Director of Finance, Giovanni Pacelli. They will discuss our fourth quarter financial performance and review recent business activities. This information, along with accompanying financial tables and the earnings press release is available on our website.



We will take questions after our prepared comments, and our remarks today will include forward-looking statements