Q1 2022 Silicon Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining Silicon Labs' First Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Update. My name is Tom, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Giovanni Pacelli, Silicon Labs' Senior Director of Finance. Giovanni, please go ahead.



Giovanni Pacelli - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Senior Director of Finance



Thank you, Tom. We are recording this meeting, and a replay will be available for 4 weeks on the Investor Relations section of our website at silabs.com/investors. Joining me today are Silicon Labs' President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Johnson; and Chief Financial Officer, John Hollister. They will discuss our first quarter financial performance and review recent business activities. This information, along with accompanying financial tables in the earnings press release is available on our website. We will take questions after our prepared comments, and our remarks today will include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. We