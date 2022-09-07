Sep 07, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Specialty Semiconductor Analyst



Welcome to day one of Citi Global Technology Conference. My name is Atif Malik. I cover U.S. semiconductors and semiconductor equipment stocks here at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome John Hollister, Chief Financial Officer of Silicon Labs. John, Welcome.



John C. Hollister - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Atif. It's great to be here again. It's great to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Specialty Semiconductor AnalystYes. John, I thought that before we dive into the nitty gritties of the cycle and the supply and all those topics, it will be useful for investors to kind of take a look at what you called at your Investor Day in March, Silicon Labs 4.0, which is now -- you divested the non-IoT assets. You sold to Skyworks. This makes you a pure-play IoT. And we have seen the