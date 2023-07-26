Q2 2023 Silicon Laboratories Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to Silicon Labs' Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Giovanni Pacelli, Silicon Labs' Senior Director of Finance. Giovanni, please go ahead.



Giovanni Pacelli - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - Senior Director of Finance



Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. We are recording this meeting, and a replay will be available for 4 weeks on the Investor Relations section of our website at silabs.com/investors.



Our earnings press release and the accompanying financial tables are also available on our website. Joining me today are Silicon Labs' President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Johnson; and Chief Financial Officer, John Hollister. They will discuss our second quarter financial performance and review recent business activities.



We'll take questions after our prepared comments and our remarks today will include forward-looking statements subject to risks and