Sep 06, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Specialty Semiconductor Analyst



Good evening, everyone. My name is Atif Malik. I cover U.S. semiconductors, semiconductor equipment and communication equipment stocks here at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome Matt Johnson, President and CEO; and John Hollister, CFO of Silicon Labs.



Silicon Labs is a pure-play leader in IoT devices, and they have software, hardware, wireless and security integrated platform across multiple end markets, industrial and commercial, home and life. Silicon Labs, recently late August hosted their development conference, and I'm going to start off asking Matt what he previewed on their next-generation Series 3 platform and also what he heard from some of the major customers like Amazon and Google Nest at the Development Forum, Matt?



Robert Matthew Johnson - Silicon Laboratories Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Sure. Good morning, everyone. And yes, I mean maybe to give