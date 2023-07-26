Q2 2023 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Inka Leisio - Lassila & Tikanoja plc - VP, Communications & Brand
The broadcast is hosted by L&T CEO, Eero Hautaniemi, and CFO, Valtteri Palin. (Event Instructions) Eero, please go ahead.
Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja plc - President & CEO
Thank you, Inka. And welcome also on my behalf to this six months earnings release. Let's start with a few highlights from the first half and second quarter. Our net sales in Q2 were EUR207 million, compared to EUR219 million a year ago. And this was mainly due to the fact that our renewable energy sources business is now reported below the operating profit.
Also, Swedish krone weakened quite significantly compared to the previous year, and its impact was over EUR6 million to net sales. Our adjusted operating profit was EUR9.2 million compared to EUR11 million, and I'll get into the reasons behind that later during the presentation.
Our facility services Finland and also industrial services continued their good performance in the first half and also in the second quarter as
