Q3 2023 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Inka Leisio - Lassila & Tikanoja plc - VP, Communications & Brand
Welcome to L&T's quarterly result webcast. The webcast is hosted by L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi and CFO, Valtteri Palin. There is an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation via phone or by using the chat function. Eero, please go ahead.
Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja plc - President & CEO
Thank you, Inka. Good morning on my behalf as well, and welcome to this interim report January-September 2023.
As always, let's start with a few highlights. We did have a solid performance in pretty challenging market. And our adjusted operating profit was EUR31.8 million compared to EUR31.3 million in the comparison period. Our net cash flow was strong, and we did announce result of our strategic review yesterday evening, and I'll come back to that later in the presentation.
Let's start with net sales. Excluding renewable energy sources, our net sales was pretty much flat compared to the previous year. Swedish crown-euro, FX impact was about
