Anglogold Ashanti PLC's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 11% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization that now stands at $8.86 billion. The current price of the stock is $21.11, reflecting a significant 13.98% gain over the past week and an 11.05% gain over the past three months. This recent surge has brought the company's valuation in line with the GF Value of $22.73, which suggests that the stock is now fairly valued, compared to its previous status of being modestly undervalued when the GF Value was at $22.55.

Introduction to Anglogold Ashanti PLC

Anglogold Ashanti PLC operates within the metals and mining industry, primarily as a gold miner with additional by-products including silver and sulphuric acid. The company's operations span across Africa, Australia, and the Americas, with a significant portion of its revenue generated from African regions such as Ghana, Guinea, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Tanzania. 1765017164101873664.png

Assessing Profitability

Anglogold Ashanti's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability within the industry. The company's operating margin is an impressive 13.68%, which is better than 75.74% of 849 companies in the same sector. When it comes to return on equity, the company's ROE is 0.94%, surpassing 79.73% of its peers. Similarly, its return on assets (ROA) at 0.48% is better than 81.13% of competitors, and the return on invested capital (ROIC) at 2.94% is higher than 85.77% of similar companies. Anglogold Ashanti has managed to maintain profitability for 5 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 68.9% of 1196 companies in the industry. 1765017181990580224.png

Growth Prospects of Anglogold Ashanti

The company's Growth Rank is 7/10, reflecting a strong growth trajectory. Anglogold Ashanti has achieved a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 8.50%, outperforming 43.32% of 584 companies in the sector. Over a 5-year period, the revenue growth rate per share stands at 6.50%, which is better than 45.01% of 511 companies. The estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 3.32%, surpassing 46.54% of 159 companies. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is 12.30%, which is higher than 52.72% of 1749 companies, and the 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate is an impressive 74.00%, outperforming 98.9% of 1358 companies. 1765017200160305152.png

Notable Shareholders and Competitive Landscape

Anglogold Ashanti's shareholder base includes prominent investors such as First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), holding 6,003,149 shares (1.43%), Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) with 5,874,951 shares (1.4%), and John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 3,833,492 shares (0.91%). In comparison to its competitors, Anglogold Ashanti has a larger market cap than Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial) at $7.25 billion, Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) at $1.14 billion, and Seabridge Gold Inc (SA, Financial) at $1.05 billion, indicating a strong position within the metals and mining industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Anglogold Ashanti PLC has demonstrated robust stock performance and valuation over the recent months. The company's profitability and growth metrics are commendable, especially when viewed in the context of the broader industry. With significant shareholders and a competitive edge over its closest market rivals, Anglogold Ashanti is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on this gold mining giant as it continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of the metals and mining sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.