Full Year 2019 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year results 2018/2019 conference call and live webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Frank Rehfeld, CEO. You will now be connected to the conference room.



Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO & Senior VP of Industry



So welcome to the presentation of our 2018/'19 full year results. Thanks a lot for taking the time and for your interest in LEM and to see and discuss with us our results.



You've probably seen we've been making some adjustments to our agenda in comparison to the previous years because we would like to seize the opportunity to also familiarize our investor community with our renewed LEM brand. After that, I will focus on our business performance. The financial results in detail will be presented by Andrea Borla, our CFO. And the section of accelerating change will focus on a couple