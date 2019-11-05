Half Year 2020 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the half year results 2019/2020 conference call and live webcast. I'm Andre, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Frank Rehfeld, CEO of LEM Holding. Please go ahead, sir.



Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO & Senior VP of Industry



Hello, also welcome from my side. My name is Frank Rehfeld, I'm the CEO of LEM, and I'm here together with Andrea Borla, our CFO.



So when you look to the agenda of today, on Page 2. And basically, it doesn't really deviate from previous half year reviews, I will do a couple of opening remarks and then go in the details of the business performance of our 2 segments. Andrea Borla, our CFO, will then introduce our financial results, and I'm going to conclude with an outlook for this fiscal year.



Moving to Page 3, you have certainly already read our press release that in comparison to the