Full Year 2020 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year results 2019/'20 conference call and live webcast. I am Shai, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Frank Rehfeld, CEO of LEM Holding. Please go ahead.



Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this webcast where we would like to review with you the full year results presentation of our financial year '19/'20. My name is Frank Rehfeld. I'm the CEO of LEM. And I'm together here with Andrea Borla, our CFO; and Andreas HÃ¼rlimann, the Chairman of our Board.



For those who are not yet familiar with LEM, LEM is leading the world in electrical measurement and engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customer systems are optimized, reliable and safe.



So let's look at our today's agenda. After my opening remarks, I will give you