Nine Months 2021 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 9-Month Results 2020/'21 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference Must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Frank Rehfeld, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on this webcast where we would like to review LEM's 9 months results of our financial year 2021. My name is Frank Rehfeld. I'm the CEO of LEM, and I'm here together with Andrea Borla, our CFO.



For those who are not yet familiar with LEM, LEM is providing sensors for measuring electrical parameters, namely current, voltage and energy, and with those help our customers and society to transition to a sustainable future. Now the today's agenda, after my opening remarks, I will give you more detail on the