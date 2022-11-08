Half Year 2023 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:45AM GMT

Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO



Thank you. So with this, I suggest we are going to start. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side. Thank you very much for joining here in Geneva, our half year result presentation and for sure, also on the webcast.



Today, we would like to introduce basically our half year results of the financial year '22-'23. My name is Frank Rehfeld. I'm the CEO of LEM, and I'm obviously together with Andrea Borla, our CFO, to do this first part of our Capital Markets Day.



For those who are not yet