Full Year 2023 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side, a very warm welcome. Thank you for joining us here in the room and also on the webcast.



Today, we would like to introduce LEM's full year results for our financial year '22/'23. My name is Frank Rehfeld, I'm the CEO of LEM, I'm here together with Andreas HÃ¼rlimann, and Andrea Borla. Andreas HÃ¼rlimann, our Chairman; and Andrea, our CFO.



For those who are not yet familiar with LEM, LEM is providing sensors for measuring electrical parameters, mainly voltage, current and energy and with those help our customers and society to transition