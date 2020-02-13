Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Erik SyrÃ©n - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Lime's Quarterly Report, the Fourth Quarter '19. My name is Erik SyrÃ©n, I'm the CEO at Lime. And with me today, I have Magnus Hansson, our CFO.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Erik SyrÃ©n - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



So what have we accomplished so far or during 2019 then, we -- our first year as a listed company. We have focused on scaling up our businesses in Norway, Finland and Denmark. We have recruited more than 70 employees. We have acquired 2 new add-on companies, Janjoo and More intenz, and we have decided to expand into Netherlands.



We have created 19% growth with 23.1% EBITDA margin during '19. We continue our long-term profitable growth journey.



The agenda for today, we will talk about