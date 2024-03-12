Bradley Barber, CEO of H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES, Financial), has sold 25,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $57.64 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,441,000.

H&E Equipment Services Inc is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company that operates in the industrial services sector. The company is primarily engaged in the renting, selling, and providing parts and service support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. By offering a comprehensive equipment service package, H&E Equipment Services Inc aims to meet the varying needs of its customer base, which spans across various industries including construction, industrial, and manufacturing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is one of the 2 insider sells that have occurred over the same timeframe, with no insider buys reported.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc were trading at $57.64, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.107 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.38, which is below the industry median of 17.84 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that H&E Equipment Services Inc is modestly overvalued. With a share price of $57.64 and a GF Value of $50.12, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.15. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including broader market trends, company performance, and industry developments when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

