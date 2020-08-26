VBI Vaccines Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 12:10PM GMT

Jeffrey R. Baxter - VBI Vaccines Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call today. We are delighted to share with you today the positive preclinical data from VBI-2900, our prophylactic coronavirus vaccine program, which enabled us to select 2 optimal candidates to take into an adaptive Phase I/II clinical study expected to begin around year-end 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.



I would refer you to the press release we issued this morning for more details on forward disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements, which are also outlined here on the slide. For additional corporate information and detail, I refer you to our SEC and our Canadian filings.



In March of this year, we announced a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop a vaccine program to address the coronavirus pandemic that has continued to have significant public health, economic and societal consequence. As part of this collaboration, a series of 3 preclinical mouse studies were initiated in the second quarter of 2020 to enable