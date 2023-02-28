VBI Vaccines Inc Hepatitis B Portfolio Discussion Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Steven James Seedhouse - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Analyst



Okay. Great. Well, as participants are continuing to join, I just want to welcome, everyone, and thank, everyone, for being with us. I'm Steve Seedhouse, biotech analyst at Raymond James, and really is a pleasure to be hosting this presentation and fireside chat with VBI Vaccines. I'll be joined by Jeff Baxter, President and CEO; and David Anderson, Chief Scientific Officer.



This is potentially a really exciting inflection point for the company. I think they've recently presented some intriguing Phase II data for therapeutic hepatitis B vaccine candidate. And now, of course, are also marketing prophylactic HBV vaccine, PreHevbrio, in the US following approval towards the end of 2021. And VBI is also developing, of course, a pipeline of therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines, including a CMV vaccine for glioblastoma or GBM, a pan-coronavirus vaccine. And so we'll discuss all these programs. And at the outset, I think what I want to do is turn it over to the VBI team, who have prepared some slides,