Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Remco Westermann
Media and Games Invest SE - CEO & Director
* Paul Echt
Media and Games Invest SE - CFO
Conference Call Participants
* Fiona Orford-Williams
Edison Group - Analyst
* Ellis Acklin
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH - Analyst
* JÃ¶rg Phillip Frey
Warburg Research GmbH - Analyst
Remco Westermann - Media and Games Invest SE - CEO & Director
Good morning, everybody. I would like to welcome our investors, our bondholders and other stakeholders to the presentation, to financial hearing of our Q3 2023 numbers. The presentation today will be done by Paul Echt, our CFO and myself Remco Westermann, both long time in the company and company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and some information on the shareholdings here, no big changes there.
Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
