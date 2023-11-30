Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Remco Westermann

Media and Games Invest SE - CEO & Director

* Paul Echt

Media and Games Invest SE - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Fiona Orford-Williams

Edison Group - Analyst

* Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH - Analyst

* JÃ¶rg Phillip Frey

Warburg Research GmbH - Analyst



=====================

Remco Westermann - Media and Games Invest SE - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. I would like to welcome our investors, our bondholders and other stakeholders to the presentation, to financial hearing of our Q3 2023 numbers. The presentation today will be done by Paul Echt, our CFO and myself Remco Westermann, both long time in the company and company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and some information on the shareholdings here, no big changes there.