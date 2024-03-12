Thomas Gunderson, a director at Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI, Financial), has sold 18,157 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $76.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,380,055.71.

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a global company engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy.

Over the past year, Thomas Gunderson has sold a total of 18,157 shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Merit Medical Systems Inc were trading at $76.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.394 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 43.99, which is above the industry median of 27.57 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, indicating that Merit Medical Systems Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $75.23. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

