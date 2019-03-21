Mar 21, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Michel Hochard - Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. So good morning. Pleased to be here with you in this press conference for the presentation of our 2018 results. We will be presenting the annual results. Despite all the challenges we've encountered last year, we've had a positive and encouraging year for 2018. So that was for the introduction.



Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to take the opportunity, our CEO is here, to present the publication issued by the Board of Directors and we will comment on those results quickly. We were together about a year ago to comment the 2017 results. 2017 was a transition phase with Pertamina and the refinancing of the debt. We had expressed our objectives, operational objectives, with important drilling operations, and we carried out preparatory studies for drilling, and we talked about possible opportunities to seize on the market.



Now where are we at today, end of 2018? If you look at our sales, there is a sales of $440 million, a progress of 10%, and also $62 million net income. Beyond those figures, which