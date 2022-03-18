Mar 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Patrick Deygas - Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. - CFO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this presentation of the annual results of Maurel & Prom for fiscal year 2021. Today, we have our Chief Executive Officer, Olivier de Langavant. I'm Patrick Deygas, Chief Financial Officer; and we have Matthieu Lefrancq, Head of Investor Relations.



Olivier, on to you.



Olivier Cleret de Langavant - Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. - CEO



Thank you, Matthieu -- Patrick -- Matthieu rather, yes. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased that we can -- all 3 of us comment fiscal year 2021 results, which were published online this morning. We'll look at the presentation, and then, of course, happy to take a Q&A session, which we hope will be extensive -- like comprehensive Q&A session.



So a good financial performance for 2021, progressing strongly, thanks in part to the maintenance of budget discipline as well as for an average sale price of oil, which is very significant in 2021 relative to 2020, $72.5 per bbl compared to $40 in