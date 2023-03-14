Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Matthieu Lefrancq - Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the webcast for annual results of Maurel & Prom for 2022. We have Olivier de Langavant, CEO; Patrick Deygas, CFO; and Matthieu Lefrancq, Head of Investor Relations as myself, I'd like to yield the floor to Olivier, who will present the results. Thank you.
Olivier Cleret de Langavant - Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. - CEO
Thank you, Matthieu. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you to this webcast for our annual results. So you may have read this morning's communicate. There are lots and lots of items. To save time, I'd like to very quickly go over the presentation because you've seen it already, and we'll leave out sometimes -- some time for the questions at the end.
So first message now. strong operational performance and increased profitability. And it's improved in a very good oil price environment throughout 2022. Our working interest production in 2022 was stable. Sales totaled 676% (sic) [$676 million], up 35%,
