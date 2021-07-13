Jul 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Garo H. Armen - Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board



So let me start by introducing Dr. Fava. This session came about because we had an overwhelming demand for his time. And we had a few meetings where he obliged to connect with several investors, and then we had an overwhelming demand.



So what I thought was fair is instead of taxing his time, which is very valuable for each inquiry, we would do this collective session, and it will be recorded, so people that could not attend it will be able to attend it online later. But Dr. Fava who is one of the leading authorities in the world. He is the Psychiatrist in Chief at the Massachusetts General Hospital, which is one of the leading centers in psychiatry and beyond. And he has been involved in the development of numerous well-known psychiatric drugs.



He is an active player in clinical development. And we had the privilege of meeting him a couple of years ago, where we decided that we would go to the world's best of the best and Dr. Fava not only brought in his pedigree, but also his ideas to clinical