Nov 23, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Garo Armen - Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good day, everyone. I'd like to call to order Protagenic Therapeutics' Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Participating in the meeting today are our Board members, Khalil Barrage, Josh Silverman, Bob Stein, Brian Corvese, and Jennifer Buell.



I'd like to thank them and each one of you for your time and commitment to Protagenic Therapeutics. I'd also like to offer a special thanks to Josh Silverman for his almost seven years of service on our Board of Directors. As of today, he is rotating off the Board while we welcome our new director, Tim Wright, who will be taking his place.



Now I'd like to introduce you to Alexander Arrow, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, to conduct the formal portion of our meeting. After the completion of the formal portion, I'll come back and give you a brief update on the company's progress and future outlook. Alex?



Alexander Arrow - Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Garo. This meeting was called by the Board of