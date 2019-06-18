Maisons du Monde SA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Julie Walbaum - Maisons du Monde S.A. - CEO & Director



(presentation)



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. It is a real pleasure for us to welcome you today and to see quite a few familiar faces in the audience, people who have been following us since Maisons du Monde went public. Welcome as well to those of you joining us by webcast.



The last time we gathered was in 2016, at the time of Maisons du Monde's IPO. And we told you back then that Maisons du Monde is a growth story. We did deliver on that promise. A few things have changed over the course of the past few years, one of which is I've had the honor of succeeding Gilles Petit as CEO of the company. But one thing has not changed, Maisons du Monde is a growth story, and I'm very happy and proud to introduce the next chapter to you today.



I will be doing that together with top of my management team: Arnaud Louet, our CFO, who many of you know well already; Marie-Laure CassÃ©, our Head of Digital and Marketing; Yohann Catherine, in charge of our store operations; Catherine Filoche, our Head of Franchising and B2B; Julien