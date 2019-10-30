Q3 2019 Maisons du Monde SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Maisons du Monde's conference call chaired by Julie Walbaum, CEO; and Eric Bosmans, CFO. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you all that this conference is being recorded. We would like to also to inform you that this event is also available live with synchronized slideshow.



During this conference, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management current expectation and beliefs and are subject to number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French authorities of the financial market.



I would like to hand the call over to Julie Walbaum. Madam, you may go ahead, and I will stand by.



Julie Walbaum - Maisons du Monde S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good evening to all of you and thank you very much