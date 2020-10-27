Oct 27, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Christopher Welton - Maisons du Monde S.A. - Head of Investor & Banking Relations
Good day or good evening to everyone, and thank you very much for joining this call to present Maisons du Monde's Third Quarter 2020 Sales. My name is Chris Welton, I'm in Investor Relations. Julie Walbaum, our CEO; and Eric Bosmans, CFO, will be hosting today's call. And after the presentation, we'll have a Q&A session.
You have no doubt seen the press release we issued after market close. The conference call slides can now be downloaded from and viewed on our website, maisonsdumonde.com. This call is also being audio webcast, and a replay will be available on our website later this evening.
All listeners are reminded to read the forward-looking disclaimer on Slide 2.
I now turn the call over to our CEO, Julie Walbaum.
Julie Walbaum - Maisons du Monde S.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Chris, and good evening, indeed, to everyone. As we continue to live in somewhat exceptional times, I hope, first and foremost, that you and those dear to you
Q3 2020 Maisons du Monde SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...