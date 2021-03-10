Full Year 2020 Maisons du Monde SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Maisons du Monde Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you that this conference call is being recorded.



We would also like to inform you that this event is also available online with synchronized slide show. During this conference call, statements could be made that constitute forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements.



All listeners are reminded to read the forward-looking disclaimer on Slide 2. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to Maisons du Monde filings with the French AutoritÃ© des marchÃ©s financiers.



I would now like to hand over the conference over to Mr. Chris Welton, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Christopher Welton - Maisons du Monde S.A. -