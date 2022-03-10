Full Year 2021 Maisons du Monde SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



I would like to hand the call over to Clemence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Madam.



Clemence Mignot-Dupeyrot - Maisons du Monde S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning to all of you, and welcome to