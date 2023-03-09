Mar 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Maisons du Monde Full Year 2022 Results Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) And please note that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Carole Alexandre, Head of IR. Please go ahead.
Carole Alexandre - Maisons du Monde S.A. - Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning to all of you, and thank you very much for joining this call to present Maisons du Monde full year 2022 results. I am Carole Alexandre, Head of Investor Relations. I am with our CEO, Julie Walbaum; and our CFO, Regis Massuyeau, who will be making today's presentation. It will be followed by a Q&A session. Francois-Melchior de Poulignac, Deputy CEO, is also with us and will say a few words about his first week at the company.
You have no doubt seen the press release we issued this morning. The conference call slides can be downloaded from and viewed on our website, corporate.maisonsdumonde.com. This call is also being audio webcast, and a replay will be available on our website
Full Year 2022 Maisons du Monde SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...