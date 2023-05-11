Q1 2023 Maisons du Monde SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Maisons du Monde First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Carole Alexandre, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Carole Alexandre - Maisons du Monde S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning to all of you, and thank you very much for joining this call to present Maisons du Monde's First Quarter 2023 results. I am with our CEO, Francois-Melchior De Polignac; and our CFO, Regis Massuyeau, who will be making today's presentation. It will be followed by a Q&A session.



You have no doubt seen the press release we issued this morning. The conference call slide can be downloaded from and viewed on our website, corporate.maisonsdumonde.com. This call is also being audio webcast, and the replay will be available on our website later today. All listeners are reminded to read the forward-looking disclaimer on Slide 2. I will now turn the call over to Francois-Melchior De Polignac.



Francois-Melchior