Apr 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Melexis Q1 2023 Results Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand you over to your host, Marc Biron, the CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Marc Biron - Melexis NV - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you. Hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you again to the earnings call related to our Q1 results. Today, as usual, we are 2 speakers, Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself.
Let's cover some top line and financial background first, after which Karen and myself will be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Our revenue in Q1 increased by 24% compared to 1 year ago, and it increased by 2% if we compare to the previous quarter. Supply bottlenecks continued to exist for our portfolio addressing innovative applications linked to electrification, while in other areas, we experienced a healthier supply/demand balance.
Those trends are also visible in the outperforming product lines.
Q1 2023 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...