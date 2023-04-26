Q1 2023 Melexis NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Melexis Q1 2023 Results Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand you over to your host, Marc Biron, the CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Marc Biron - Melexis NV - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone. It's a pleasure to welcome you again to the earnings call related to our Q1 results. Today, as usual, we are 2 speakers, Karen Van Griensven, our CFO; and myself.



Let's cover some top line and financial background first, after which Karen and myself will be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Our revenue in Q1 increased by 24% compared to 1 year ago, and it increased by 2% if we compare to the previous quarter. Supply bottlenecks continued to exist for our portfolio addressing innovative applications linked to electrification, while in other areas, we experienced a healthier supply/demand balance.



Those trends are also visible in the outperforming product lines.