Melexis NV Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Veerle Lozie - Melexis NV - Chief Operations & Information Officer



Good morning, and welcome to all of you to our Capital Markets Day at Melexis today. My name is Veerle, and I will be your host for today. We have a very interesting lineup for you. So we will start with some interesting questions on our longer-term future. And of course, if you hear me talking about longer-term future, it, of course, comes with the obligated disclaimer on forward-looking statements.



Our agenda today, as I said, the first block is talking about our longer-term future. The second part -- in the second part, we'll talk about -- a bit more about our product portfolio. And then last but not least, we will talk about innovation beyond automotive. Then in the afternoon, you can see some of the demos at the back of the room, and you will also have an opportunity to come down to production and to look into our fantastic world of microelectronics.



Some practicalities, I would like to ask you to put your phones on mute, if possible. And all the presentations will be shared afterwards. So now it's high time to