Metsa Board Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Mr. Chairman, distinguished shareholders, dear ladies and gentlemen, before I begin to go over our last year, I would like to introduce the company's management team to you. They're all here today. Let's start with the ladies. Susanna Tainio, Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Sari Pajari, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; Ari Kiviranta, Senior Vice President, Development; Harri Pihlajaniemi, Senior Vice President, Production; and Jussi Noponen, Chief Financial Officer.



After this presentation, we'll be able to answer your questions. So come and say hi, if you feel like it.



But let's get this presentation underway. I'll review what MetsÃ¤ Board is as a company today. I'll talk about our outlook with regards to profitability and growth, then a few words about sustainability. And finally, a summary of last year's result and performance.



Today, MetsÃ¤ Board is Europe's largest producer in folding boxboard and white kraftliners. Globally, we're the #1 producer in coated white kraftliners. Global