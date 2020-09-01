Metsa Board Oyj Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Sep 01, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Katri SundstrÃ¶m - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to Metsa Board's Capital Markets Day 2020. This time, fully virtually. My name is Katri Sundstrom, and I'm responsible for Metsa Board's Investor Relations and will be your moderator today.



What do we have on our agenda? 5 presentations, including exciting teams and topics about Metsa Board's winning strategy, our industry-leading sustainability targets, how do we create value for our customers and our actions in innovative future packaging solutions. We will, of course, open up Metsa Board's performance during these exceptional circumstances and share our views of how we see paperboard and market pulp demand developing in long term.



The day is divided in 2 sections. We will take a short break after the 3 first presentations and then continue with the rest. We try to be efficient and end up our day at 3:30, depending on the amount of your questions, of course. Questions can be submitted throughout the event using the question form