Metsa Board Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Katri SundstrÃ¶m - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-VP of IR



Welcome to MetsÃ¤ Board's Capital Markets Day 2022. My name is Katri SundstrÃ¶m, I'm responsible for MetsÃ¤ Board's Investor Relations and will be running this event today. It's been a while since we last had the opportunity to perform to a live audience. So this is really nice. Of course, majority of our listeners are following this through webcast. So warm welcome to you as well.



Our last CMD was held 2020 and a lot has happened after that. I just don't mean the global events all around us, but also within MetsÃ¤ Board, all of which you will hear more about today and of course, what the future holds for us. The big theme that surrounds us is our strategy. But I leave that to our speakers to tell you more.



Let's have a look on agenda. We will first hear 4 presentations by MetsÃ¤ Board's management around topics like strategy, sustainability, products, investments as well as financials. After that, we will have updates from wood and pulp markets. presented by our colleagues from our sister