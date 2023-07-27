Half Year 2023 Metsa Board Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Mika Joukio - MetsÃ¤Board Oyj-CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Metsa Board's results from the first half of 2023. My name is Mika Joukio, and I'm the CEO at Metsa Board. With me are CFO, Henri Sederholm; and Head of IR, Katri SundstrÃ¶m.



Let's first go through the presentation, and we will then open the lines for your questions, as normally. I will start with Q2 in brief. As the figures show, we had a very challenging quarter, marked by low volumes. Weakened paperboard demand led to low delivery volumes, and we adjusted production accordingly.



Paperboard production decreased by 38% compared to Q2 last year. As a result of a prolonged low order intake, we have started temporary layoffs in Finland. The first layoffs were implemented this month, and we will continue them for the rest of the year, if necessary and needed. The good news is that we managed to keep the paperboard sales prices at the Q1 level. And during H1, the price improvement was roughly 15% for folding boxboards and roughly 5% for white kraftliners compared to the