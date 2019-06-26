Jun 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome, everyone, to the conference call for Magnit. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Jyrki Talvitie. Please go ahead.



Jyrki Talvitie - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Member of the Management Board & Director of Strategic Communications



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for getting on the call on such a short notice. We're holding this extra call today relating to our earlier press release announcing changes in the senior management of Magnit.



As mentioned, Jan Dunning, President of Magnit, will also assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company as well as retain his role as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. Olga Naumova, formerly Chief Executive Officer, has left the company following disagreements with the Board of Directors relating to the future strategy of the company. These differences were mainly related to the growth and expansion of the company as well as the rollout speed of the CVPs of the various formats. Going