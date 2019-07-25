Q2 & H1 2019 Magnit PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Magnit Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Trading Update and Financial Highlights Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to the Director of Strategic Communications, Jyrki Talvitie. Please go ahead.



Jyrki Talvitie - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Member of the Management Board & Director of Strategic Communications



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. So welcome to Magnit conference call dedicated to the operating and unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Our speakers today are our President and CEO, Mr. Jan Dunning; and our CFO, Elena Milinova.



The presentation and announcement published this morning are available on our website. We will start with some prepared remarks followed by the Q&A session.



With this, I would like to hand over to Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit. Jan, please.



Jan Gezinius Dunning - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - CEO, President,