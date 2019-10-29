Q3 & 9M 2019 Magnit PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Jyrki Talvitie - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Member of the Management Board & Director of Strategic Communications
Good afternoon. This is Jyrki Talvitie. Welcome to Magnit's conference call dedicated to the operating and unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2019. Our speakers today are our President and CEO, Jan Dunning; and our CFO, Elena Milinova. The presentation and announcement published this morning are available on our website. We will start with some prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session.
With this, I would like to hand over to Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit. Jan, please.
Jan Gezinius Dunning - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - CEO, President, Chairman of Management Board & Director
Yes. Thank you, Jyrki.
