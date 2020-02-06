Full Year 2019 Magnit PAO Earnings Call (Unaudited) Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Albert Avetikov - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Chief IR Officer



Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us to discuss Magnit's operating and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. With me to review the results are our CEO, Jan Dunning; and CFO, Elena Milinova. The announcement and presentation are available on our website. And of course, after our remarks, we look forward to taking your questions.



I would like to remind you that today's financial results are based on the management accounts and may slightly differ from audited financial statements under IFRS to be reported by the company on March 16.



I will now turn the call over to Jan Dunning. Jan, please.



Jan Gezinius Dunning - Public Joint Stock