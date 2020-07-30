Q2 & H1 2020 Magnit PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Magnit 2Q and 1H 2020 Trading Update and Financial Highlights Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Albert Avetikov. Please go ahead, sir.



Albert Avetikov - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Chief IR Officer



Thank you, Carrie. Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us to discuss Magnit's operating and unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.



With me to review the results are our CEO, Jan Dunning; and acting CFO, Dmitry Ivano. The announcement and presentation are available on our website. And after our remarks, we look forward to taking your questions. I would also like to remind you that today's financial results are based on the management accounts.



I will now turn the call over to Magnit's CEO, Jan Dunning. Jan, please.



Jan Gezinus Dunning - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - CEO, President, Chairman of Management Board &