Magnit PAO Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Albert Avetikov - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Chief IR Officer



Good evening, good afternoon and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We welcome you at Magnit's Capital Markets Day. Our event will start with management presentation on key strategic priorities within 2021-2025. After our remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.



And now I will introduce the presenting management team. We start with the President and CEO, Jan Dunning; acting CFO, Dmitry Ivanov; Andrey Bodrov, Chief Investment and Strategy Officer; Ruslan Ismailov, Chief Operating Officer; and Florian Jansen, Executive Director, Deputy CEO.



With that, I would like to welcome Jan on the stage. Jan, the floor is yours.



Jan Gezinus Dunning - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - CEO, President, Chairman of Management Board & Director



Thank you, Albert. Thank you. Welcome, all of you. Yes, as we have a quite wide variety of audience today, I would like to start a bit with the obvious, which is what is Magnit about. And I actually -- working now for 3 years in Magnit,