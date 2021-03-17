Q4 2020 Magnit PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the analyst call with Magnit CFO. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Albert. Please go ahead, sir.



Albert Avetikov - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Chief IR Officer



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our today's call. With me to review our results and update you on the recent development is our CFO, Dmitry Ivanov. You have seen our full year 2020 audited financial results on Monday, which came fully in line with what we reported in February, under management accounts. So we will not focus a lot on the results itself, and we'll provide you just a very quick overview, but spend more time on the update on recent development.



With that, I would love to hand over the call to Dmitry. Dmitry, please, the floor is yours.



Dmitry Ivanov - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Acting CFO



Thanks, Albert. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's call. As Albert just said, we won't focus a lot on