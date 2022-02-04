Full Year 2021 Magnit PAO Trading Statement Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Magna Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and an Audited Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Chief Investor Relations Officer, Albert. Please go ahead, sir.



Albert Avetikov - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Chief IR Officer



Thank you, Tracy. Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us to discuss our 4Q and full year 2021 operating and financial results. With me to review the results are our CEO, Jan Dunning; and CFO, Dmitry Ivanov.



The results and respective presentation are available on our website. And as usual, after our remarks, we will be ready to jump into the Q&A session. Before that, I would also like to remind you that today's financial results are based on the management accounts. And with that, I'm ready to turn the call over to Magnit's CEO, Jan Dunning. Jan, please?



Jan Gezinus Dunning - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit -