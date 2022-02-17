Magnit PAO Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Dina Svishcheva Chistyak - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Head of IR



Good day. Today, we will start with the management presentations on the key strategic priorities and the company's ambitions until 2025. After that, we will be happy to take your questions.



And now I would like to introduce today's speakers: Jan Dunning, President and the CEO, Dmitry Ivanov, CFO; Andrey Bodrov, Chief Strategy and Investment Officer; Ruslan Ismailov, Deputy CEO and Retail Chain Director; Andrey Lukashevich, E-commerce Director; and Yuri Misnik, Chief Digital and Technology Officer.



With that, I would like to welcome Jan on the stage. Jan, the floor is yours.



Jan Gezinus Dunning - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - CEO, President, Chairman of Management Board & Executive Director



Thank you, Dina. Yes, welcome. Good day, everyone, on our Capital Markets Day. I hope we will entertain you the next 2 hours with interesting information, the status of the company and what are the plans and what we think it will lead to.



So let me kick off with